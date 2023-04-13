Bandits sweep Blackfalds out of AJHL playoffs

The Brooks Bandits are headed to the Alberta Junior Hockey League finals for the eighth time in team history, after defeating Blackfalds 4-2 Wednesday night.

The win gave the Bandits a 4-0 sweep of the Bulldogs.

Hunter Wallace led the way with a hat trick for the Bandits. Aiden Fink scored the other goal for Brooks.

Tyler Teasdale and Jack Plandowski scored for Bulldogs, evening the score at two apiece until Fink fired home the series-winner 13 minutes into the final frame.

Brooks outshot Blackfalds 37-22, as Ethan Barwick stopped 20 for the win.

As Southern Division champs, the Bandits will play the winner of the North Division. In that series, Spruce Grove leads Bonnyville three games to one.

Ticket information for the finals will be released on the team website in the coming days.