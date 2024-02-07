CALGARY
Calgary

    • Bandits win matinee thriller against Okotoks in front of 2,000 students and teachers

    Over 2,000 students and teachers cheered on the Brooks Bandits in a Tuesday 'hockey hooky' matinee game. Brooks defeated Okotoks 5-4. (Photo: X@BrooksBandits) Over 2,000 students and teachers cheered on the Brooks Bandits in a Tuesday 'hockey hooky' matinee game. Brooks defeated Okotoks 5-4. (Photo: X@BrooksBandits)
    Share

    The Brooks Bandits have switched leagues, but they continue to win. Tuesday afternoon, they defeated the Okotoks Oilers 5-4 in a game played in front of more than 2,000 people, many of them students taking a ‘hockey hooky day.’

    Caelan Fitzpatrick, Parker Lalonde, Keith McInnis, Josh Wiebe and Liam Fitzpatrick scored for the Bandits, who won their second game since joining the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL) last week.

    Kade Turner, Conner Gourley, Hunter Sawka and Thomas Matte scored for the Oilers.

    On Sunday, the Bandits won their first BCHL game, defeating Blackfalds 3-2.

    The crowd of 2,180 students and staff who attended Tuesday’s noon matinee created an electric atmosphere in the arena.

    Wednesday, the Bandits announced that they have acquired defenceman Alex Bosland from Powell River in exchange for future considerations.

    Bosland, 18, a native of Basking Ridge, NJ, played 36 games with Powell River, racking up eight assists.

    He’s committed to the University of Maine.

    Next up for Brooks is a Friday night game in Sherwood Park against the Crusaders, followed by a Saturday contest against Blackfalds.

    Puck drop Friday is 7 p.m., while Saturday’s is 6 p.m.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Drug, weapon charges laid against CAF members

    Two members of the Canadian Armed Forces are facing drug charges, according to the Department of National Defence. One of them is also charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Atlantic

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News