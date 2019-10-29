CALGARY — Parts of a southwestern Alberta experienced record-breaking temperatures on Monday, but not the good kind.

The mercury dipped to -23.3 C in Banff, setting a new daily low for Oct. 29, eclipsing the previous mark of -22.6 C, which was set in 1991, according to Environment Canada.

And the Bow Valley area saw the temperature dip to -23.2 C, just barely colder than the -23 C seen in 2002.

One of the coldest parts of the province was Hendrickson Creek, northwest of Edmonton, which saw -29.2 C, also a new record, surpassing the -26.2 c set in 1996.

Thankfully, the cold isn’t expected to stick around.

Calgary is expected to see a low of -14 C overnight Tuesday, then a high of 7 C on Wednesday and similar temperatures for the rest of the week.

There is a chance of snow on Thursday, but that should happen in the morning, well before trick or treating begins.