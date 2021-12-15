Banff bylaw proposes to lower speed limit to 30 km/h, allow skateboards on streets

Speed limits in the Town of Banff could be lowered to 30 km/hr in the new year if a proposed bylaw passes third reading in January.

The same bylaw would also allow skateboards and rollerblades to be used on roads and streets in Banff, which is currently prohibited.

The bylaw returns to town council on Jan. 10, 2022, and residents are being asked for feedback until then.

Written input should be emailed to Municipal.Clerk@banff.ca by Jan. 9, 2022 at noon or mailed to town hall by Jan. 7 at 4 p.m.

Registration to give verbal input at the Jan. 10 meeting should be done by email or by calling 403-762-1209 by Jan. 7 at 4:30 p.m.

The goal of the change is to make users of bikes, e-bikes, scooters and skateboards feel safer and create a safe road network in the four-square kilometre area surrounding the mountain town.

Officials believe it could also result in minor cost savings, as fewer signs will be needed with a blanket speed limit.