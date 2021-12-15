Banff bylaw proposes to lower speed limit to 30 km/h, allow skateboards on streets

People walk across a street in Banff, Alta., in Banff National Park, Friday, July 21, 2017. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh) People walk across a street in Banff, Alta., in Banff National Park, Friday, July 21, 2017. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)

Calgary Top Stories