Banff campgrounds fully booked through August as long weekend kicks off
It's already a busy Canada Day long weekend in parks and recreation areas across Alberta, and it doesn't look like it will slow down much until after Labour Day.
Parks Canada confirmed campgrounds in Banff are fully booked for every weekend until the end of August.
It also said it's seen an increase in the number of day visitors.
This year, visitors are being encouraged to use public transportation to avoid road congestion.
Other changes have been implemented to help with better national park experiences.
"On long weekends when know things are going to get really busy and things can have the tendency to escalate quickly," said Banff field unit visitor experience manager Daniella Rubelling, "if they do, we do in our campgrounds have an alcohol and cannabis ban on long weekends, just to encourage people to behave appropriately when they're here in the national park."
Parks Canada reminds visitors to keep fires in designated fire pits, and to fully extinguish them when done.
