CALGARY -- Music lovers now have another option for enjoying live performances during the pandemic — the Banff Centre will be hosting virtual quarantine concerts as part of the International String Quartet Festival.

Moving the event online, said Banff Centre president and CEO Janice Price, will allow the organization to continue its "long tradition of sharing chamber music, directly into your chamber."

"I am thrilled we were able to move our much-loved festival online, sharing these generous, hopeful performances with a worldwide audience,” said festival director Barry Shiffman.

“The lineup of quartets and other artists is a tremendous offering of inspiration and beauty in a challenging period."

Price says they’re excited to partner with the Violin Channel to showcase this musical event from Sept. 1 to 5.

"We are thrilled to be able to present and support this incredible line up of musicians through a digital format," she said.

The full schedule of events will be available at noon on Aug. 6.

Audience members are asked to preregister between Aug. 6 and Sept. 1 to receive event updates and reminders.

More information about the festival can be found online.