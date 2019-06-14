A plan has been presented to Banff Town Council to help ease parking pressure in the small mountain community.

The focus is on ways to keep residential parking for residents and to free up short-term parking for downtown.



The idea was requested by council to find ways to ease traffic congestion that is caused by the massive influx of visitors to Banff. The goal is to improve the driving experience for visitors and residents.



Residents will be able to submit feedback on the draft plan after council has reviewed the details.



Residents can view the draft plan at Banff.ca/transportationplan