CALGARY -- Banff Craft Beer Week has been cancelled due to concern over public health as COVID case counts continue to rise in Alberta.

The event has been "postponed until further notice," organizers said in a release.

"From the outset of planning, which began in August of 2020, the format for the Banff Craft Beer Week was always intended to be people safely supporting local by visiting restaurants in their cohorts," read a release.

"Even with this in mind, due to the recent escalation of COVID cases both in Banff and in the province of Alberta, we are calling off all activations for the 2020 Banff Craft Beer Week."

The province announced new restrictions on Tuesday, which ban all indoor gatherings and cap outdoor gatherings at 10 people.

Restaurants can continue operating, but diners can only eat with people in their household cohort. Those who live alone can dine with up to two other people. Retail businesses are reduced to 25 per cent capacity and employees in Calgary and Edmonton must wear a mask while working.

Alberta announced 1,115 new cases of COVID on Tuesday.