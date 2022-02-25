Banff hot springs to temporarily close for renovations starting Monday

Starting Monday, Banff Upper Hot Springs will be closed until late March as renovations are done. (CP PHOTO/Carol Harrington) Starting Monday, Banff Upper Hot Springs will be closed until late March as renovations are done. (CP PHOTO/Carol Harrington)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Cognitive warfare: Why disinformation is Russia's weapon of choice in the war on Ukraine

Russia has famously used disinformation campaigns to sow discord and spread pro-Kremlin propaganda for decades, but the use of what some experts describe as 'cognitive warfare' appears to have become a weapon of choice in the country’s conflict with Ukraine. CTVNews.ca examines how the use of disinformation will affect the war and what Canadians should look out for.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina