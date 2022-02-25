Banff hot springs to temporarily close for renovations starting Monday

This weekend will be the last chance to visit Banff's hot springs for a few weeks.

Starting Monday, Banff Upper Hot Springs will be closed until late March as renovations are done, according to a statement released by Parks Canada.

That will include replacing the floors in the wet hall and change rooms. A variety of vegetation, such as branches, logs and shrubs, around the bathhouse will also be selectively removed or limbed to help reduce the risk of wildfire.

The reopening date will be posted on the hot springs' website.

Parks Canada statement