Banff is now largely smoke-free and vape-free in public places

Banff's new bylaw prohibiting smoking or vaping of tobacco in many public places is now in effect.

Councillors passed the Smoke Free Public Place Bylaw in December by a vote of 5 to 1.

"The new rules provide a safer place for residents and visitors to enjoy Banff without the health risks of second-hand smoke," reads a statement on the Town of Banff’s website.

"The new bylaw also helps reduce fire risks and reduces littering in the national park community."

As of Feb. 1, smoking or vaping of tobacco products is prohibited in the following areas throughout the town:

Bus stops;

Public sidewalks and pedestrian zones;

Municipal parks/parkettes/green spaces;

Trails and pathways;

Outdoor markets;

Outdoor events; and

In proximity to children not in one’s custody, care or control.

Provincial law continues to ban smoking within five metres from publicly accessible doorways or windows, which has restricted smoking for a number of years on most sidewalks in the downtown core.

New provincial restrictions implemented in 2021 also bans smoking in:

Hospital, school and childcare properties;

Playgrounds, sports and playing fields;

Skateboard and bicycle parks;

zoos, outdoor theatres; and

public outdoor pools and splash pads.

Banff had previously banned smoking or vaping of cannabis in any public places in the town boundaries, except in the Parks Canada-managed Cascades Gardens, on trails and areas outside the town boundaries.

Smoke and vaping of tobacco and nicotine products will still be allowed on private property, outdoor parking areas and alleys.

"Businesses can continue to designate smoking areas on their private property, such as hotel grounds and sidewalks leading to restaurants, off the public sidewalks," reads the Town of Banff's website.

"The ceremonial use of tobacco through Indigenous practices are also allowed."

Smoking restrictions have been discussed by council since June 2018 when the topic first emerged during cannabis legalization.