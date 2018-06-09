RCMP says that a man has died after he suffered a fall while climbing Tunnel Mountain in Banff National Park on Friday.

Authorities say that at about 12:30 p.m. on June 8, a 26-year-old man from Banff stumbled and fell while climbing along Le Soulier.

He reportedly fell 25-40 metres along the face of the cliff.

Banff Emergency Services determined that the man died as a result of the fall.

A second climber, who was stranded, was rescued by emergency crews.

The victim's identity will not be released and RCMP consider the matter to be closed.