Banff man dies after fall on Tunnel Mountain
Published Saturday, June 9, 2018 7:05PM MDT
RCMP says that a man has died after he suffered a fall while climbing Tunnel Mountain in Banff National Park on Friday.
Authorities say that at about 12:30 p.m. on June 8, a 26-year-old man from Banff stumbled and fell while climbing along Le Soulier.
He reportedly fell 25-40 metres along the face of the cliff.
Banff Emergency Services determined that the man died as a result of the fall.
A second climber, who was stranded, was rescued by emergency crews.
The victim's identity will not be released and RCMP consider the matter to be closed.