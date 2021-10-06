Banff Mountain Film Competition finalists announced

CALGARY -

A total of 372 submissions have been pared down to 76 finalists for this year's Banff Mountain Film Competition.

The event screens top films from around the world featuring adventure, environment, and adrenaline sports, with finalists this year coming from 12 countries.

The festival schedule is available online and passes and tickets can also be purchased online, or at the Banff Centre Box Office.

Early-bird virtual passes are available until Oct. 15.

Of this year's finalists, 18 films will be making their world premieres, while nine will make a North American premiere, and 14 their Canadian premiere.

Members of this year's international jury include:

Kesang Tseten, documentary filmmaker and film mentor (Nepal);

Suzan Beraza, filmmaker, and festival director of Mountainfilm, Telluride (USA);

Paul Pritchard, climber, writer, and filmmaker (Australia);

Devyani Saltzman, writer (Canada), and;

Bachar Khattar, filmmaker, (Lebanon).

“Kudos to the filmmakers who continue to provide us with outstanding content year after year, even amidst a global pandemic," said festival director Joanna Croston.

"All indicators suggested that 2021 would not be a strong year for film completion with production crews and athletes in lockdown, but I’ve never been happier to be proven wrong. The films submitted to this year’s competition are better than ever.”

A full list of finalists is available online.