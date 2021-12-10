Banff museum gives new life to video interviews with Canada's best climbers after decades in storage

Dozens of a Banff-based historian's interviews with the best climbers of the 1990s will soon reach a new audience as the Whyte Museum Archives takes steps toward sharing them online.

Chic Scott videotaped 84 interviews in 1996 and 1997 ahead of the release of his book Pushing the Limits. He spoke with some of the leading climbers at locations across the country about their climbing experiences in Canada and abroad.

The videos had been stored at the Whyte Museum of the Canadian Rockies in Banff for nearly 25 years until a decision was made to digitize and revitalize them.

The efforts of the Whyte Museums Archive staff will see the digitized interviews included in Pushing the Limits: The Legacy, a multimedia project that's expected to be released in phases over the coming years.

"I am so pleased to see that these interviews that I recorded so long ago will now be available to the public online — they are a wonderful window on a bygone era," said Scott in a statement released by the Whyte Museum. "There are several interviews with men in their 90s while the youngest climbers interviewed are in their 30s. There are interviews with men and women from British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and Quebec — ice climbers, alpinists, Himalayan climbers and sport climbers. The interviews are a snapshot of climbing as it was in the 1990s.

"It is now a great treasure and irreplaceable. This interview project was originally sponsored by Hans Gmoser who saw the potential value of it down the road. This is his legacy too."

Museum officials confirm Canmore filmmaker Glen Crawford will help select the best interviews and edit them with archival footage. The enhanced versions will be available online.