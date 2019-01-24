Police in Banff are asking for tips from the public as they continue to search for a 34-year-old Banff resident in connection with a recent targeted home invasion.

According to RCMP, a man approached a home in Banff shortly before 7:00 a.m. on January 23. The suspect broke the front door to the residence and proceeded to attack the homeowner, a 39-year-old man, with a pipe wrench.

The victim of the attack received numerous stitches but the extent of his injuries did not warrant an extended stay in hospital and he has been released. RCMP officials confirm the victim knew his assailant.

Ryan Wilson, 34, has been identified as the suspect in the attack and a warrant has been issued for his arrest in connection with the following charges:

Assault with a weapon

Assault causing bodily harm

Break and enter

Possess weapon for a dangerous purpose

Anyone who has information regarding the incident or Wilson’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Banff RCMP detachment at (403)763-6600 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.