Members of the Banff RCMP detachment are investigating an early Monday morning sexual assault in the Banff townsite that appears similar to other unsolved attacks.

RCMP say a 25-year-old woman was walking shortly after 1:00 a.m. in the 200 block of Otter Street, between Caribou and Wold Streets, when she was attacked from behind. The woman was struck, knocked to the ground and groped.

The woman fought off her attacker and the suspect fled on foot.

RCMP have not confirmed a description of the suspect, as the woman was attacked from behind, but the male is said to have been wearing a thin black jacket and smelled of cigarettes and alcohol.

According to RCMP, Monday morning’s attack is similar to unsolved attacks that occurred in October 2018 and October 2017. Investigators have not determined if one person is responsible for all of the attacks.

Anyone who witnessed the assault or has been victim of an unreported attack is encouraged to contact the Banff RCMP detachment at 403-431-6600 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.