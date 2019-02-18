Banff RCMP need your help to find the owner of some recovered property.

Around 1:30 a.m. Friday, February 15; RCMP responded to a report of a man attempting to steal vehicles in the 500 block of Banff Avenue.

The man was arrested a short time later.

Police say 25-year-old Kim Tumaob of Banff faces several charges including theft from a vehicle.

RCMP are trying to find the owner of vehicle keys and some personal accessories including a Go Pro Hero 3+ camera, ray ban sunglasses, Craftsman garage door opener (red), Bulova watch, two Dodge key fobs attached to a Toyota vehicle key and keys cut from blanks, believed to be for Ford fleet vehicles. These keys are engraved with ‘F550 W’, ‘F550 Red’, ‘F350’. These keys have a tag which reads “Samantha’s office”.

If you have any information about these items you’re asked to call the Banff RCMP at 403-763-6600.