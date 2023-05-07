Banff RCMP seek assistance to locate missing man

Banff RCMP are asking for help from the public to find a missing man.

Christopher Barran, 51, was last seen Friday. Police believe he may be in the Banff or Calgary area.

He's described as 167 centimetres (5'6") tall, weighing 77 kilograms (170 pounds), with brown hair and brown eyes. He may be with his German shepherd.

Anyone with information is asked to call 403-762-2226. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.