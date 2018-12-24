Surveillance camera footage from a hotel in Banff assisted RCMP in apprehending a suspect in connection with recent thefts.

According to RCMP officials, officers responded to the undisclosed hotel on Tuesday, December 18 after items were stolen from three hotel rooms. The security cameras in the hotel captured a male checking doors and gaining access to some rooms.

The suspect is known to police and a search warrant executed at the suspect’s home in Banff led to the recovery of several stolen items.

Kim Aris Trudel, 25, has been charged with:

Possession of stolen property under $5,000 (seven counts)

Break and enter to a residence (three counts)

Fraud less than $5,000

Theft of a motor vehicle

Possession of a controlled substance (three counts)

Trudel has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in Canmore Provincial Court on Wednesday, January 9.