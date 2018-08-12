The restaurant that employed three of the victims of a deadly crash on Highway 93 earlier this month is thanking first responders and everyone else who helped them in their final moments.

On August 7, two vehicles collided on Highway 93 at around 5:00 p.m.

A family of four, visiting Canada from the United States was inside one of the vehicles while the other had four hospitality workers from the Town of Banff.

Two of the Americans, Angela Elkins and Nick Copeland, and all four of the Banff workers were killed in the crash.

Rajinder Negi, speaking on behalf of the Masala Authentic Indian Cuisine restaurant, the friends and the Uttarakhand Associations of Edmonton, Calgary and B.C., said in an e-mail that they are thankful for all the bystanders who stopped to help Anand Singh Panwar, Pawan Kathiat, Ganesh Anala and Gelek Wangmo.

"As these people were working at Masala Authentic Indian Cuisine and Indian curry house in the Town of Banff, which is a very close community all people knew each other. It will take them years to recover from this."

Negi says that Anala's body will be returned to Hyderabad, India for last rites.

Arrangements have been made, with the help of the Northern Alberta Uttarakhand Association, to cremate Kathiat's remains and return them to India to be dispersed into the Ganges River.

Burial arrangements have not yet been made for the other two victims.

"This will take years for friends to diminish from their memories but the departed soul will be always remembered by friends and may God give them rest in peace."

Curtis Elkins, his daughter Sarah Copeland and two-year-old grandson all survived the crash.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the familes of the four victims from Banff.