Banff's Bow Valley Parkway returns to cyclist-friendly, car-free setup

A popular road in Banff National Park has been closed to motorized traffic and will remain closed for all of September to promote cycling in the area.

A 17-kilometre section of the Bow Valley Parkway/Highway 1A is off limits to public motorists between the Fireside day-use area and Johnston Canyon. The western section of the parkway, between Highway 93 and the Johnston Canyon Trail, remains open to motorized vehicles.

The closure, now in the second year of a three-year pilot project, encourages cyclists to ride on the road in May, for the majority of June and throughout September.

Cyclists are encouraged to park their vehicles at the train station public parking lot in the Banff townsite before pedalling toward the parkway.

Parks Canada will make a decision on the future of cycling on the road after the pilot ends in 2024.