Banff's speed limit could be lowered after Monday council meeting

CALGARY -

Banff town council will meet Monday for the third reading of a bylaw that would see the speed limit in town lowered from 40 km/hr to 30 km/hr.

The bylaw, if approved, would also allow skateboards and rollerblades to be used on roads in Banff. They are currently prohibited on some roads and all sidewalks in town.

The public was asked for their input on the matter, emails were collected by the Town of Banff and people were able to register to speak on the matter at the meeting.

The goal of the change is to make users of bikes, e-bikes, scooters and skateboards feel safer and create a safe road network within the mountain town. Officials says 17 per cent of residents commute by bike and 45 per cent by walking.

If the bylaw passes the third reading, it will be implemented. Council is scheduled to meet a 2 p.m.