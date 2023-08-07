Banff sees tourists flock to the townsite for the long weekend

The Town of Banff was bursting with tourists through the long weekend, as local businesses have seen the return of international visitors this summer.

“Ever since the province reopened two summers ago, we've seen a steady gradual comeback of visitation primarily with domestic tourism for the last two summers,” said chef and owner of Block Kitchen & Bar Stephane Prevost.

“This spring and summer, we're definitely starting to see the return of international tourism.”

Prevost operates the Block along with Shoku Izakaya located on Caribou Street.

He says businesses have been ready and prepared to welcome visitors from around the world for some time.

“The Friday was steady busy, Saturday was great and yesterday was particularly busy,” he said.

Donovan Lebreton and Shamus Oliver visited Banff to celebrate the life of a late friend, who recently passed.

“This is my second time,” said Lebreton.

“I used to go to Jasper, we go every summer, we get like 20 of our friends and we all just come out here.”

The Elimelech family from Toronto are also visiting Alberta for the long weekend.

Mom Laura grew up in Calgary, but wanted to take her two kids Eitan and Sarah to experience Banff.

“Came back with the kids,” she said.

“It's a different experience and long weekend, so much action going on here and lots of people, good energy. It’s great.”

Eitan says his first trip to the mountain town has been memorable.

“The mountains are really beautiful,” he said.

“And we're staying in a hotel and the castle is just beautiful.”

For Prevost, he says the change to go car-free on Banff Ave has been a benefit to the majority of businesses, but he wants to see the community become even more of a tourist hub.

“The challenge is going to be for all of us. The business owner, the people at Banff Lake Louise tourism, the town of Banff to really, continue to work on the 10-year vision plan that we've been trying to create,” he said.

“To make Banff, a sustainable tourism destination, eco-friendly, trying to reduce (the) vehicular footprint in the downtown core as much as possible, promote pedestrian avenues like you can see here, bicycle and cycling all those kinds of things, which are in line with what the rest of the world is doing.”

The Town of Banff has a population around 9,000.

More than four million people visit Banff every year

The town's website says it sees about 9,500 unique vehicles every day or about 23,000 visitors, but around 43,000 people on a summer day.

Long weekends like Heritage Day can see around 50,000 visitors per day.