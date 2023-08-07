Banff sees tourists flock to the townsite for the long weekend

The Town of Banff has a population around 9,000. Long weekends can add 50,000 visitors a day. The Town of Banff has a population around 9,000. Long weekends can add 50,000 visitors a day.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina