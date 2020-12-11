CALGARY -- Fairmont Banff Springs hotel is the latest business to record positive COVID-19 cases.

Alberta Health Service's website mentions eight positive cases, all of which have recovered.

However, according to a statement from the hotel, there are still two active cases.

Upon learning of positive cases in their staff, all hotel staff were tested for the virus on November 25 and 26.

All employees impacted by the positive results have been notified. Banff Springs confirmed no employees who tested positive have been at the hotel in the past ten days.

The hotel is continuing to work closely with Alberta Health Services to ensure the safety of all visitors and staff is maintained through measures such as a 48-hour hold on rooms after a guest has left, and mask requirements.