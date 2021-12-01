Banff Sunshine Village closed Wednesday due to extreme weather conditions

CALGARY -

Extreme weather conditions means Banff Sunshine Village ski resort west of Calgary will be closed on Wednesday.

A notice posted on the Banff Sunshine Village website says Parks Canada is closing the access road "due to heavy snow and extreme avalanche risk."

Environment Canada has put winter storm, wind and snowfall warnings in place for that part of the province.

Winter storm warnings are in place for Banff National Park, along Highway 93 from Jasper to Saskatchewan River Crossing, as well as from Lake Louise to Saskatchewan River Crossing.

As of 8 a.m. Wednesday, wind warnings are in place for:

Kananaskis, Cammore;

Okotoks, High River, Claresholm;

Brooks, Strathmore, Vulcan;

Cardston, Fort Macleod, Magrath;

Crowsnest Pass, Pincher Creek, Waterton Lakes National Park

Cypress Hills Provincial Park, Foremost;

Medicine Hat, Bow Island, Suffield, and;

Lethbridge, Taber, Milk River.

A snowfall warning is in place for Rocky Mountain House and Caroline.