CALGARY -- Masks no longer need to be worn outdoors in the Town of Banff and they won't be needed while indoors as of Thursday, when the provincial mandate is lifted as part of Stage 3 of reopening.

The move comes after Banff town councillors voted 5-1 in favour of repealing the bylaw during a special meeting Tuesday evening.

Only Coun. Chip Olver opposed the move, saying the indoor masking requirement should remain in place due to possible spread of the Delta variant.

Alberta moves to Stage 3 of its reopening plan on July 1, meaning COVID-19 health measures will be lifted.

Masks will still be needed in some settings, like while on Calgary Transit, until July 5.

Anyone diagnosed with COVID-19 will also have to quarantine.

The province reported 61 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, which was the final scheduled update by Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw.