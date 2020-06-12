CALGARY -- For the first time since winning the bantam football championship last season, six members of the Calgary Wildcats got back on the field Friday.

It was their first team effort since the pandemic shut sports down in March, and for Wildcat wide receiver Nash MacDonald, that made it a little more special than every other practice.

"It feels good," MacDonald said, in an interview with CTV News. "It's good to be back on the field where we play."

That sentiment was echoed by safety Evan Lakatos, who said, "It's really nice being with your teammates, getting better with them."

For Wildcat head coach Greg Wilson, the smiles on his players' faces said it all.

"Basically, we got let out of jail today," Wilson said. "It's a pretty exciting time."

It's also a little different than football practice used to be, he admitted.

"We've got a lot of (safety) measures we've got to work on," he said, "making sure we're taking care of them at practice and in our preparation for games, but it's going to be OK - this is a really good day."

Being safe remains the number one priority. And Wilson says the Wildcats have done their homework and are prepared.

Calgary bantam football president Ron Logan said there's a chance teams could get back on the field in full pads as early as next week, if all goes well.

"Now it's up to our board," he said, "which we're meeting up with tomorrow with our coaches to go over all those rules and regulations which they've now seen in the return to play policy.

"Now it's up to us to talk to them," he added, "and make sure that all the teams are ready, prepared to go, and kids are outfitted properly."

The Cascade Swim Club is also prepared and ready to go.

They'll have to wait for facilities like the Repsol Centre to open up again - and for them, the key word is 'caution'.

"It's sort of been an overused catchphrase but we'll be dipping our toe in the water with an abundance of caution as they say," said Cascade's club manager Jason Pratt. "And running a three week trial period, so that if there are any kinks to work out with the facility, we'll be taking it very slow."