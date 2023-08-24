Bar shooting sends Brooks, Alta., man to hospital

A man is in serious condition in hospital after he was shot early Thursday morning in Brooks, Alta.

At about 1:09 a.m., police responded to a local bar for a shooting.

When they arrived, Brooks RCMP were told that a 45-year-old man had been shot was taken to hospital.

Police said the patient was eventually flown to Calgary, where he is listed in serious condition.

RCMP say the investigation is still in its preliminary stages, but believe it was an isolated incident and there is no risk to the public.

Officials did not share any information on suspects in the shooting.

If you have any information regarding this investigation, please contact the Brooks RCMP at 403-794-4400.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 /9TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.

Brooks is approximately 190 kilometres southeast of Calgary.