Barack Obama scheduled to speak at event at Saddledome in March
Published Monday, January 14, 2019 9:20AM MST
Former United States President Barack Obama is coming to Calgary and will speak at an event at the Scotiabank Saddledome on March 5th.
The event is called ‘A Conversation with Barack Obama’ and pre-sale tickets go on sale on Monday at 10:00 a.m.
Obama is the 44th President of the United States and served in that role from 2009 – 2017.
Tickets for the general public go on sale on Wednesday at 10:00 a.m.
