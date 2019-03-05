Former United States President Barack Obama is in Calgary and is speaking at an event at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Tuesday.

The event called ‘A Conversation with President Barack Obama’ got underway just after noon.

Obama is the 44th President of the United States and served in that role from 2009 – 2017.

A steady stream of ticket holders headed into the arena to hear Obama speak and many said they were excited to hear what he had to say.

It is Obama's first time in Calgary and his next stop is in Vancouver.