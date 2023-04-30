Bargain shopping helps raise funds for families of multiples

Thanks to post-pandemic inflation, many Calgarians are in a money crunch, but those costs can really add up for families of multiples.

The Twins Triplets and More Association of Calgary – also known as TTMAC – held its semi-annual sale Saturday.

Used clothing, toys, and other items were sold at discounted prices.

Anyone could shop at the event, but families with multiples got to arrive early to take advantage of the deals.

TTMAC is a non-profit, volunteer-based support group for parents of multiples.

The group has 550 members, and inflation has hit them hard.

"Having kids in general is not cheap," said Hilary McWilliam of TTMAC, "but having more than one at the same time is an (economic) balancing act.

"As you can see, lots of people here today (are) coming for bargains, looking for some deals in these economic hard times."

Some of the money raised at the sale goes to the families who donated the items, the rest goes to TTMAC.

The next sale is scheduled for Oct. 21 at the Genesis Centre in northeast Calgary.