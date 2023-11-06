Bartender injured after truck crashed into Calgary restaurant speaks out

A bartender who was injured after a truck crashed through the front windows of a southeast Calgary restaurant more than a year ago is speaking out.

Deanna Culp says she was traumatically injured in the crash and is waiting on another required surgery.

"That evening, my whole life seems robbed from me. I need to seek some kind of justice for myself and son," she told CTV News in an email.

Emergency crews were called to Sammy's Chophouse around 10:15 p.m. on Aug. 13, 2022, after a truck smashed into the restaurant, landing fully inside.

Three women and an elderly man were taken to hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

At the time, police said the driver, a 76-year-old man, had crashed into the restaurant at a high rate of speed.

Alcohol was not believed to be a factor.

No charges were laid as the crash was not believed to be criminal in nature.

More details to come…