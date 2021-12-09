Basement blaze should serve as reminder of importance of smoke alarms: CFD

A call to 911 just before 10:30 a.m. reported smoke and flames coming from the basement of a house on McDougall Road N.E., and that two people may have been trapped inside.

Calgary firefighters arrived and launched an aggressive attack, searching the home, which was found to be empty.

The fire was contained to the basement and crews declared it out within 30 minutes.

Officials say the two-storey home had been converted into at least two separate suites but there was only one working smoke alarm in the house, on the second floor.

Smoke alarms on both the main and basement levels were not functioning.

Damage to the electrical system meant residents were not allowed to back inside. No injuries were reported. A fire investigator has been tasked with determining the origin and cause.

Fire officials are using the incident as a reminder for Calgarians of the importance of having working smoke alarms on every level of a home.

"Smoke alarms, when properly installed, tested and maintained, provide the best early warning system in the event of a house fire. Detection and warning of smoke and fire saves lives and reduces damage to homes and personal belongings," read a release.

"Remember: Working smoke alarms cut the risk of dying in reported home fires in half.

Test smoke alarms once a month by pressing the alarm's test button and replace the batteries of each smoke alarm once a year.

Replace smoke alarms after 10 years. Or, if you discover a smoke alarm is defective or broken after testing, replace it."

More information on fire safety can be found on the city's website



