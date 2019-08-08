Following a two-month investigation, police have charged a 59-year-old man accused of inappropriate sexual conduct with a 15-year-old boy he coached in basketball.

The investigation was launched in June after the boy made a complaint to police.

“It is alleged that their interactions escalated to sexual assault, which occurred at the man's residence in Calgary, on a number of occasions over a 12-month period, between June 2018 and June 2019,” police said in a release.

Police say the man was in a position of trust as he coached the boy and sponsored him in basketball through Keepers’ Club International.

“The man purchased a number of personal items for the victim and provided transportation to and from sporting events, games and tournaments,” police said in a release.

Junny Gallaza, 59, is charged with:

Invitation to sexual touching

Sexual interference

Sexual assault

Sexual exploitation

Obtaining sexual services for consideration.

He is scheduled to appear in court next on Aug. 21.

Police are asking anyone with information that could aid in this investigation to contact Child Abuse Detective Amy Spence at 403-428-5457.

More information on recognizing the signs of child abuse can be found on the Calgary and Area Child Advocacy Centre website.

Anyone who is a victim of crime or who believes they know someone who is, should contact the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.