Calgary's downtown core became one big basketball court all day for a fundraising event organized by a group that promotes sports in at-risk youth while honouring the victim of a high profile murder.

YYC Jam, a three-on-three basketball tournament drew in local and international players to small courts set up at Stephen Avenue and Centre Street S.W.

It's the first ever urban basketball based event organized by The Balance Foundation, the Calgary Downtown Association, and Alberta Basketball.

"It’s so accessible and that kind of aligns very nicely with The Balance Foundation, our mandate to make sure that sport is accessible to everyone," said co-founder Colton Lewis who created the event to honour his friend Brett Wiese.

On January 12, 2013, Lewis and Wiese were attacked and stabbed outside a house party in the northwest community of Brentwood.

Each of them suffered multiple injuries, but while Lewis recovered after weeks in hospital, Wiese died.

Lewis hopes to turn his experience with violence into a positive community impact and honour his friend's memory at the same time.

“We wanted to make sure that these types of incidents they don’t happen again, so we are focusing on at-risk youth and making sure they have proper mentorship [and] programming and the way we are going to utilize that is through sport.”

The Weise family says the event and foundation truly honours their son.

"To see the focus of the foundation is on making a difference in the lives of youth through sport, is incredible," said Brenda Wiese, Brett's mother.

About 500 players participated in Saturday's event.