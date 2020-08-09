CALGARY -- Bassano RCMP are requesting assistance from the public in locating a woman with dementia who is missing.

They're trying to find 74-year-old Donna Sevcik, who was last seen at her home near Range Road 194 and Township Road 255 outside Hussar, Alta., on Saturday.

Sevcik has dementia in addition to other medical issues that require attention. Police say she may be confused.

Badlands Search and Rescue, Calgary Search and Rescue and RCMP members have been patrolling and searching for Sevcik in order to help her make it home.

She's white, 5'4" tall, about 150 lbs., with brown/greyish short hair, and green eyes. She wears glasses.

She was last seen wearing a blue sleeveless blouse with a white collar.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Donna Sevcik is asked to call 911 or Bassano RCMP at 403-641-3677.