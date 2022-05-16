Battle of Alberta extends to city halls with friendly facepaint, cancer charity donation wager

The mayors of Calgary and Edmonton are throwing their support behind their respective home teams ahead of the long awaited return of a playoff version of the storied Battle of Alberta.

Mayor Jyoti Gondek announced Monday afternoon that she had agreed to a friendly wager with Mayor Amarjeet Sohi, her counterpart in Edmonton, ahead of the Flames-Oilers Pacific Division finals series.

Gondek says the mayor of the city that loses the series will wear the victorious team's jersey and full facepaint in the colours of their rival.

An unspecified financial donation will also be made to the winning city's children's cancer charity; either the Kids Cancer Society or Kids Cancer Care.

The provincial rivals last met in the playoffs 31 years ago during the 1991 Smythe Division semifinals. The Oilers defeated the Flames on an Esa Tikkanen goal in overtime in Game 7 of the hard-fought series.

Game 1 of the much-anticipated return of the Battle of Alberta goes Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. at the Scotiabank Saddledome.