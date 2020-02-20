CALGARY -- When the U of C Dinos and the Mount Royal Cougars take to the ice this weekend for their Battle of Calgary sem- final series, the decisive margin may just come down to goaltenders.

Kelsey Roberts is the Dinos starter. She’s a first team All Star in the Canada West and she says against Mount Royal, she wants to be at her very best -- and she welcomes the pressure.

“It’s kind of fun when it’s a goalie battle," Roberts said, in an interview with CTV News. "You know (going into it that) it’s probably going to be a pretty low-scoring series.

"You’ve got to be ready for every shot, every play. Both teams are strong defensively. It’ll definitely be a (low-scoring) battle."

Meanwhile, at the opposite end of the ice, Kaitlyn Ross of the Cougars is a rookie riding a wave of confidence right now. Ross had back-to-back shutouts in the Cougars' quarter-final series sweep of Regina.

Ross says she’s looking forward to the challenge of facing an experienced all-star in Roberts.

“That’s definitely a bit of a push to want to be better than her," Ross said. "Being younger, I want to prove myself now. If i’m able to outplay a fourth year -- and she’s a really strong goaltender -- then I think that’s a real good confidence boost for me.”

Dino domination

If the regular season is any indication, these Dinosaurs are a long way from going extinct.

That's because the Dinos took 10 of a possible 12 points from the Cougars during the regular season. But that said, it’s the playoffs and anything can happen.

Dino captain Paige Michalenko says it figures to be an exciting series.

“It’s like a Crowchild Classic match kind of deal," Michaelenko said. "It’s going to be really high tempo and I know they’re going to come out flying and we’re going to come out flying (too), and it’s going to be really exciting hockey.”

Ross agrees with that analysis.

“There’s that real rivalry between us. Even with the Crowchild (Classic) -- it started then. It’s a (genuine) Battle of Calgary and you want to win those games.”

Game one is Friday night at 7:00 pm. Game two is Saturday at 6:00 pm and if necessary, Game three will be played on Sunday night at 6:00. All games will be played at Father David Bauer Arena.



