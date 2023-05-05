BBC coronation coverage to include Calgary church's lunch event
A local church's event, inspired by similar festivities held in honour of the Coronation of King Charles, will be in the international spotlight during the BBC's coverage of the historic event.
Calgary's St. Thomas United Church, located on 100 Hawkwood Blvd. N.W., is holding a Big Tea luncheon on Sunday and it's drawn the attention of the British broadcaster.
The church says Margaret Gidley and St. Thomas' hospitality team have been planning the luncheon for several months and it will be similar to The Big Lunch initiative hosted by the U.K.'s Eden Project.
"This seemed like an event worth a fun celebration," Gidley said of the coronation in a statement this week.
"We are really making the focus of this event on Charles' commitment to environmental stewardship, which is very much in line with our church's values."
The BBC says it will be covering coronation this weekend and one way to include other nations, including those in the Commonwealth, is a look at how they are celebrating the once-in-a-lifetime occasion.
"When asked to plan a day of coverage of Big Lunch events on Sunday, I was very keen to reflect things happening across the world," said Rosanna Pound-Woods, a senior producer for BBC News in an interview with CTV News.
Pound-Woods says Gidley's event stood out on the list because it was quite extensive.
"Since chatting more with Margaret, I feel even happier to have picked this event to cover as she's a brilliant talker and a great advocate for her church and community."
Gidley says she is excited, and a little anxious, about the international exposure.
"I have never done anything like this before."
Pound-Wood says the coronation itself is a unique opportunity for everyone around the world.
"Obviously we haven't seen a coronation in almost 70 years, so it's a huge event both historically and symbolically, and it's interesting to see that so many people are choosing to celebrate it."
The BBC's Katty Kay will be hosting the interview on Sunday morning at 9 a.m. MT.
The St. Thomas United Church Big Tea begins at 11:30 a.m.
LIVE at 10:30 | Alberta to give wildfire update Friday morning
Trudeau says no decision yet on expelling Chinese envoy implicated in threats to MP
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says no decision has been made yet on whether to expel a Chinese diplomat who allegedly targeted a member of Parliament and his family.
Is my money safe? What you need to know about bank failures
Since March, three regional banks have failed -- Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank and First Republic Bank. If the recent bank collapses have you worried about the safety of your money, here's what you need to know.
Drayton Valley, Alta., residents ordered to evacuate because of nearby wildfire
A Wildwood, Alta., resident whose community was evacuated because of a fire on Monday had been waiting the situation out in Drayton Valley – that is, until, that community was evacuated Thursday night, too.
London abuzz with excitement for King Charles' coronation
London is abuzz Friday with the excitement over King Charles' coronation. Read the latest dispatch from the ground on CTVNews.ca, as big crowds gather, controversy brews over crown jewels, and worries spread about the weather on Saturday.
Suspect arrested in Serbia's second mass shooting in 2 days
A gunman killed eight people and wounded 14 in two villages in Serbia, authorities said, shaking a nation still in the throes of grief over a mass shooting at a school a day earlier. Police arrested a suspect Friday after an all-night search.
Lizzo postpones Montreal show due to health, vows she'll 'make it up to you'
Superstar vocalist Lizzo postponed her Montreal show Thursday night after coming down with a serious bug. The popstar posted a video to social media from bed to apologize to fans, saying she felt too unwell to perform.
Thermosphere and Mastercraft ceiling-mounted garage heaters recalled due to fire hazard
Health Canada has issued a recall for Thermosphere and Mastercraft brand ceiling-mounted garage heaters due to a burn and fire hazard.
Look up to the sky for 3 space events this weekend
With bright meteors blazing across the sky from the Aquariids meteor shower and a chance to see a lunar eclipse, Friday will be the time to look up to the sky for a day of spectacular celestial events.
The Alberta Emergency Management Agency and Alberta Wildfire will hold a news conference at 10:30 a.m. Watch live on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.
Helicopter crash at Edson airport under investigation
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) is investigating the crash of an Airbus A350B2 at the Edson Airport.
Drayton Valley, Alta., residents ordered to evacuate because of nearby wildfire
A Wildwood, Alta., resident whose community was evacuated because of a fire on Monday had been waiting the situation out in Drayton Valley – that is, until, that community was evacuated Thursday night, too.
Interior communities brace for weekend rain as floods forecasted in Okanagan
People in the British Columbia community of Grand Forks are hustling to get ahead of a deluge of melting snow and heavy rainfall after learning a costly lesson about flooding five years ago.
Marke Driesschen, weathercaster for CTV Vancouver, expected to make full recovery from major surgery
After undergoing a successful heart valve replacement surgery, a beloved member of the CTV News Vancouver family is expected to make a full recovery.
More than 12 reports of grandparent scam in single day, Kelowna RCMP warn
Mounties in Kelowna say they received more than a dozen reports from people targeted by the so-called "grandparent scam" in the city on Thursday.
Halifax police review welcomed by lawyer representing arrested protestors
A review of a chaotic clash that broke out between police and protestors in downtown Halifax in August 2021 has been ordered by the police oversight board.
Prices at the pumps down again in the Maritimes
The price of gas and diesel has decreased in all three Maritimes provinces for the third week in a row.
Burning of Pride flag outside Halifax school motivated by hate, charges pending: RCMP
Halifax RCMP say three youths were motivated by hate when they burned a Pride flag outside their school in late April.
NEW | VIU partners with island brewery to promote ocean research
Vancouver Island University (VIU) has teamed up with Qualicum Beach brewery Love Shack Libations to create a beer that promotes ocean research and climate change awareness.
Rugby Canada severs ties with player after violent B.C. carjacking
Rugby Canada has kicked a 19-year-old player out of its professional development program after a violent carjacking near Victoria last month left a taxi driver with serious injuries.
Rain in May and June will be key to bring down late-summer wildfire risk: official
A British Columbia wildfire expert says a persistent winter drought in some parts of the province means spring rain may dictate this year's wildfire season.
Girl, 8, killed in hit-and-run outside Burlington, Ont. school identified
An eight-year-old girl killed in a hit-and-run outside a Burlington, Ont. school earlier this week has been identified by family.
Massive fire rages in New Tecumseth, Ont.
Firefighters are on scene at a structure fire in New Tecumseth, Ont. The structure in question appears to be a barn.
Canada's happiest city is located in Ontario – but so is the unhappiest
Ontario is home to the happiest and unhappiest cities in Canada, according to a new report.
Quebec coroner formally identifies the 2 firefighters swept away in floodwaters
The Quebec coroner's office has confirmed that two bodies pulled from a river Wednesday in the province's Charlevoix region were those of volunteer firefighters who had been swept away by floodwaters. A spokesperson says the two men who disappeared on Monday during a rescue mission were Regis Lavoie, 55, and Christopher Lavoie, 23.
Minor charged following allegations of sexual violence at Quebec high school
A minor has been arrested and charged after sexual misconduct allegations surfaced at a Quebec high school earlier this year. In late March, some parents and students at Massey-Vanier High School in Cowansville, Que. held a demonstration to denounce how staff had handled the allegations.
Ottawa's new bag tag policy will charge $3 for extra garbage bags
Ottawa residents will soon have to pay an extra $3 a garbage bag if they go over their limit for the year under a new bag tag program designed to encourage waste diversion and extend the life of the Trail Road Landfill.
Union, region continuing negotiations Friday as GRT strike enters fifth day
Negotiations between Unifor Local 4304 and the Region on Waterloo are underway on Friday as the Grand River Transit (GRT) strike continues into its fifth day.
'It's horrible taking a bus in this city': Saskatoon councillors commit to funding transit social support workers
Saskatoon’s transit union and bus riders weighed in at the city’s transit committee meeting on Wednesday, as councillors mulled whether to hire support workers to deal with increased safety concerns.
TikToker from Ukraine receives hateful emails after attending First Nations powwow in Regina
Many First Nations people are standing behind a Ukrainian TikToker after he received online hate for attending a powwow in Regina.
Look up to the sky for 3 space events this weekend
With bright meteors blazing across the sky from the Aquariids meteor shower and a chance to see a lunar eclipse, Friday will be the time to look up to the sky for a day of spectacular celestial events.
Woman shot during 'targeted and isolated incident' in downtown Sudbury: Police
A 38-year-old man is in custody after a fight in downtown Sudbury resulted in a 41-year-old woman being taken to hospital with a gunshot wound Thursday night, police say.
Two arrests, $250K in cocaine seized with cash in Hearst drug bust
Two Hearst residents in their 60s are charged with drug trafficking after raids reveal more than $250,000 in cocaine and approximately $150,000 in cash, police say.
Suspect charged in Winnipeg homicide; police looking for info on victim
A 23-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to the homicide of a man who has yet to be identified.
What is being planned to mark Red Dress Day in Manitoba
The National Day of Awareness of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls (MMIWG), otherwise known as Red Dress Day is being marked in Winnipeg, Manitoba and across the country.
Winnipeg man charged for sexual assault of youths spanning two decades
A Winnipeg man has been charged with seven accounts of sexual assault in connection with the abuse of multiple youths spanning two decades.
Regina schools considering lunchroom supervision fees, further cuts to address budgetary shortfalls
The Regina Board of Education is considering lunchroom supervision fees and curtailed spending to address what it feels is a government funding shortfall for schools.
TikToker from Ukraine receives hateful emails after attending First Nations powwow in Regina
Many First Nations people are standing behind a Ukrainian TikToker after he received online hate for attending a powwow in Regina.
'It just feels right': Sabeen Ahmad returns to CTV Regina as weather and community anchor
A familiar face for many long-time viewers is returning to CTV News Regina.