'Be prepared to encounter a bear': Warning issued in Banff

Parks Canada says all residents and visitors to Banff, Alta., should take precautions because of bears in the area, including within town limits.

The agency issued the alert on Monday, saying "special caution is recommended."

"Multiple black and grizzly bears are frequenting the area," the online bulletin said.

"Be prepared to encounter a bear at anytime in and around this area."

According to the map, the affected area includes the town of Banff.

The advisory suggests that residents should remove all attractants, including fallen fruit and fruit from trees, and dispose of food and garbage in approved bear-proof containers.

Everyone travelling in Banff needs to be careful when they're out walking or cycling, Parks Canada said.

"Make noise when hiking and cycling. Keep pets on leash and a close eye on children."

It's also important for people to carry bear spray and know how to use it when needed.

Last week, Alberta Parks issued a similar warning in many areas of Kananaskis Country following bear encounters.

One of those incidents resulted in the deaths of two backcountry campers and their dog.

Anyone who sees a bear in Banff or the affected area should report it to the town's visitor centre or by calling Banff dispatch at 403-762-1470.