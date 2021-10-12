Bear and her cub spotted roaming through southwest Calgary neighbourhoods

CALGARY -

Calgary police want people to keep an eye out for a mama bear and her cub reported wandering through the communities of Cedarbrae and Oakridge early Tuesday morning.

The pair has been spotted in multiple yards along the western edge of the city and toward the Tsuut'ina Nation boundary.

As residents begin their day, they are asked to be extra careful.

In a statement, Calgary Police Service officials are asking residents to take a look out the window to make sure there's no sign of the bears before heading out the door.

Anyone who does come across the bears is asked to keep their distance and if they can, head inside their vehicle or home.

Alberta Fish and Wildlife have also been notified, and police continue to monitor the bears' movements.

This is developing story. It will be updated as more details become available.