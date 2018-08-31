Police say a bear that was seen wandering around the city’s northwest has likely left the area but they are asking residents to keep an eye out for it.

A number of residents reported seeing the bear and it was spotted running through a field beside Country Hills Blvd, near Stoney Trail N.W., early Thursday evening.

Pascal Heus was eating dinner with his family when his home security camera captured the bear as it walked by the back fence of his Arbour Lake home.

“Well, we were just having dinner with the family and usually we see people walking dogs around and we though ‘hey, that looks like a big dog’ and we quickly realized it wasn’t a big dog it was a bear and obviously, it’s the first time it’s happened to me, and to be honest it’s the first bear I’ve seen in Canada for two years and we just came back from B.C. and there was a bear right in our backyard, so it was a bit crazy today,” he said.

Police and Fish and Wildlife officers worked through the night to try and find the bear but it managed to evade them.

Police are asking residents to give them a call if they see the bear in the city.