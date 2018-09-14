Trail closures near the Glenmore Reservoir have ended and a bear trap was removed early Friday evening after a black bear failed to return to the area following sightings earlier this week.

The office of Alberta’s Ministry of Justice and Solicitor General confirms the bear did not enter the trap and there were no further reports of bear activity in the Glenmore Landing-area.

On Sunday evening, 1600 World Bier Haus staff encountered a black bear foraging through the garbage behind the Glenmore Landing establishment. A section of pathway between Glenmore Landing and Heritage Park was closed to the public.

Conservations officers placed a bear trap in a wooded-area near the shopping centre on Tuesday following several additional sightings near the intersection of 90 Avenue and 14 Street Southwest and in Weaselhead Flats.