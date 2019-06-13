With several black bears being spotted in the area along with their cubs, a warning has been issued for Kananaskis Village.

The areas include the Kananaskis Village hotels and staff housing areas, including the Village Rim trail, the baseball diamond and nearby circulation trails.

The advisory adds although bears have been spotted in those areas, they can be encountered anywhere in the Kananaskis Region.

Outdoor users are advised to travel in groups, make plenty of noise and keep pets on a leash.

Bear spray should also be carried where it’s easily accessible.

More information on bear safety can be found online.

Bear sightings should be reported immediately to 403-591-7755.