Alberta Parks is asking visitors to Fish Creek Provincial Park to take precautionary steps to avoid a potential encounter with a bear after several of the animals were spotted feeding in the park.

The warning, which was issued Friday, is in place for the area between Votiers Flats (south of the community of Canyon Meadows) and the Shannon Terrace day use area (at the western most edge of the park).

To reduce the likelihood of an encounter with a bear, Alberta Parks recommends:

Travelling in groups and making plenty of noise

Watching and listening for any sign of bears

Keeping pets on leash in the park at all times

Park users are also encouraged to carry bear spray.

For additional information regarding the warning visit Fish Creek Provincial Park - Advisories.