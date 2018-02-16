Fire crews from Rocky View County were called to a residence west of Calgary on Thursday night for a fire that completely consumed a Bearspaw area home.

Firefighters responded to the home near Bearspaw Road at about 11:00 p.m. for a fully-involved fire.

Crews had to contend with high winds while fighting the fire and were eventually able to get it under control.

“There was a high wind coming from the west and that posed a bit of a problem because it pushed all the smoke in this direction. Another challenge that we had last night with this fire is that we had ice formation because of the cold weather so our working environment was a little bit slippery at times,” said Rocky View County District Fire Chief, Marcus Weckess.

The single-family home was completely destroyed and the occupants were able to get out safely.

“The structural integrity of the building is questionable right now so it’s not a fire we can actively fight inside,” said Weckless. “All the people who were in the building evacuated safely and they’re all accounted for.”

John Perri lives in the area and says there was some concern that the fire would spread to other homes in the area.

“Big fireball really and it was so windy with the wind it was just flaming and it was pretty scary actually,” he said. “The west wind was so powerful, I guess, and it just kept it going. Even the firemen didn’t, I don’t know what they could really do it was so intense.”

There were no reports of injuries and the fire is under investigation.