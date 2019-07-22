A bear in B.C. found a little relief from the warm weather on the weekend and was captured on camera taking a dip in a pond in a ditch along Highway 93 on Sunday.

Aprille Hernandez and her dad, Arnold Silva, were driving towards Radium just after noon when they came across a bear bathing in the drainage water in a ditch just off the highway.

The bear rolls around in the water before shaking itself off and wandering away.

The refreshing dip put a little zip into the bear and Aprille was rolling again as the bear pushed over a couple of pylons on the roadway as it passed by.

