'Because they live in Alberta': Calgary physician reacts to youngest Albertan COVID-19 death

Calgary emergency room physician Dr. Joe Vipond spoke out about the death of an 18-year-old due to COVID-19 Wednesday Calgary emergency room physician Dr. Joe Vipond spoke out about the death of an 18-year-old due to COVID-19 Wednesday

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Toronto

Ottawa

Montreal

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina

Saskatoon