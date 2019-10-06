Raw beef products have been recalled in Alberta while the Canadian Food Inspection Agency investigates compliance concerns at a Toronto meat packing facility.

The CFIA issued an alert Oct. 6 that The Beef Boutique was recalling its raw beef products in Alberta, B.C. and Ontario due to possible E. coli contamination.

The recalled products include The Beef Boutique Ltd.'s

6 oz. beef burgers; package date 19/06/12; product number 2530450;

lean ground beef (H F) RWA; package date 19/06/14; product number 2614850; and

500-gram lean ground beef NTE 17 per cent fat; package date 19/06/12; product number 2664250.

The products were distributed to hotels, restaurants and institutions in the three provinces, and perhaps in others across Canada, according to the CFIA

"Food service establishments, retailers, distributors and manufacturers should not serve, use, or sell the recalled products," the agency said in the alert.

The department advised establishments to check if they were using the product, and return it to the location from where it was purchased.

At the time of recall warning there had been no reported illnesses but the agency warned food contaminated by E. coli may not look or smell spoiled.

The CFIA said the recalled was triggered by a food safety investigation at Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd., whose licence the CFIA suspended on Sept. 17 while it investigated compliance concerns.

Symptoms related to E. coli contamination can include nausea, vomiting, mild to severe abdominal cramps, and watery or bloody diarrhea. In severe cases, it can result in seizures, strokes, kidney damage, or death.