    Beef worker union says no sign of layoffs yet at Cargill plant in High River

    The union representing beef slaughterhouse workers in the province says Cargill’s plan to cut its global workforce may not affect members at the High River plant, but it is still evaluating the situation.

    The United Food And Commercial Workers, Local No. 401, president Thomas Hesse said the union is requesting information on an announcement this week by Cargill that it plans to reduce its employee numbers by five per cent worldwide.

    “We don’t believe any reductions are necessary,” said Hesse in a statement. “Not a shred of evidence has been provided to justify any workforce reductions. Beef sales have skyrocketed and no one should lose their job during an unprecedented affordability crisis.”

    Cargill, the largest privately owned company in the U.S., employs 164,000 people total. The company said this week it plans to eliminate about 8,200 positions after missing profit targets recently.

    UFCW No. 401 represents 2,000 workers at the Cargill plant and another 500 at a facility in Calgary.

    Another 2,700 workers at the JBS Foods facility in Brooks at UFCW members under a different contract.

