CALGARY
Calgary

    • Before we get to the warm stuff, be prepared for a cold Thursday

    Share

    The snow will end by the early hours of Thursday morning and the weather will start to get warmer on Friday, when we will begin to climb a little bit each day.

    We talked about this cold stretch lasting for two straight weeks (with the worst being Thursday, Friday and Saturday of last week), so we are in the homestretch.

    Expect below-normal temperatures (normal is -3 C) until Monday of next week.

    Then, by Tuesday, we will likely be above normal and above freezing.

    Before we get to the warm stuff, be prepared for a cold Thursday:

    On Friday, we start movin' on up!

    We will improve a little each day.

    By Monday, we should be pretty close to normal and by Tuesday, it should jump to about 4 C.

    I am watching the chance of snow on Sunday night but most models are showing it will miss Calgary.

    I will keep my eye on that and let you know as we get closer to the weekend.

     

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    U.S. military launches another barrage of missiles against Houthi sites in Yemen

    The U.S. military fired another wave of ship- and submarine-launch missile strikes against Houthi-controlled sites Wednesday, multiple U.S. officials said, marking the fourth time in days it has directly targeted the group in Yemen as violence that ignited in the wake of the Israel-Hamas war continues to spill over in the Middle East.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Atlantic

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News