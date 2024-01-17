The snow will end by the early hours of Thursday morning and the weather will start to get warmer on Friday, when we will begin to climb a little bit each day.

We talked about this cold stretch lasting for two straight weeks (with the worst being Thursday, Friday and Saturday of last week), so we are in the homestretch.

Expect below-normal temperatures (normal is -3 C) until Monday of next week.

Then, by Tuesday, we will likely be above normal and above freezing.

Before we get to the warm stuff, be prepared for a cold Thursday:

On Friday, we start movin' on up!

We will improve a little each day.

By Monday, we should be pretty close to normal and by Tuesday, it should jump to about 4 C.

I am watching the chance of snow on Sunday night but most models are showing it will miss Calgary.

I will keep my eye on that and let you know as we get closer to the weekend.